Small fire forces residents out of Poplar Avenue home

WENATCHEE — A small electrical fire late Monday filled a manufactured home with smoke and forced the two occupants to evacuate.

Chelan County Fire District 1 Acting Battalion Chief Brandon Kunz said heat tape apparently touched off a fire in the insulated crawlspace in the 900 block of Poplar Avenue about 11:30 p.m.

"It was pretty small fire, but it did fill their house with smoke," Kunz said. "They had working smoke detectors which woke them up, and saved their lives,…