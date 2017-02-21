Spokane County aims to get rid of paper storage

How much time, paperwork and taxpayer money does it take to order printer ink for a Spokane County government office?

Too much, says county Auditor Vicky Dalton.

Invoices and vouchers need signatures from a department head before they’re walked to another building and dropped into a wire basket. Then those documents are evaluated by an accountant in Dalton’s office and tediously copied into a computer system.

“And then, after that, the computer system can generate a check, a warrant, to…