Survey shows library patrons want more of the same

WENATCHEE — People love their libraries and would like to see more collaboration between the libraries and the communities in which they are located.

Those are two of the takeaways from a first look at the results of the North Central Regional Library’s user survey completed last week.

“We are still getting some paper surveys trickling in from the branches,” said NCRL Deputy Director Barbara Walters. But of the 2,000 and more surveys from the 30 regional libraries that span…