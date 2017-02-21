The Wenatchee World

Weather:

41°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi36° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Survey shows library patrons want more of the same

by Nevonne McDaniels
Education
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — People love their libraries and would like to see more collaboration between the libraries and the communities in which they are located.

Those are two of the takeaways from a first look at the results of the North Central Regional Library’s user survey completed last week.

“We are still getting some paper surveys trickling in from the branches,” said NCRL Deputy Director Barbara Walters. But of the 2,000 and more surveys from the 30 regional libraries that span…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 