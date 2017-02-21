Washington’s Plum is closing in on more than one record

It’s late February in Seattle, which generally means crickets-and-tumbleweed season for sports. No NBA. No NHL. And no actual games taking place in spring training.

Fortunately, a story has emerged that this town never saw coming and might never see again. Its author? One Kelsey Plum.

Plum is going to hate this piece because she only enjoys the spotlight when it shines on her teammates, too. The UW point guard deflects attention as automatically as she strokes home free throws.