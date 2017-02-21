The Wenatchee World

Weather:

41°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi36° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

WDFW names 2016 officer of the year

by Tricia Cook
Send to Kindle
Print This

WINTHROP — Officer Jason Day was recently selected as the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife 2016 Enforcement Officer of the year.

He works out the agency's Winthrop station.

Day was recognized for his people skills and protection of the state’s natural resources.

“Jason is truly one of the best officers and this is why I submitted him for this nomination," said Sgt. Dan Christensen of state Fish and Wildlife. "His people skills and interpersonal communications skills are frankly phenomenal. Jason…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 