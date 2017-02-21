WDFW names 2016 officer of the year

WINTHROP — Officer Jason Day was recently selected as the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife 2016 Enforcement Officer of the year.

He works out the agency's Winthrop station.

Day was recognized for his people skills and protection of the state’s natural resources.

“Jason is truly one of the best officers and this is why I submitted him for this nomination," said Sgt. Dan Christensen of state Fish and Wildlife. "His people skills and interpersonal communications skills are frankly phenomenal. Jason…