The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi40° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi35° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi35° Sunny

Workshop instructs on watercolor landscapes

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHELAN — The Lake Chelan Arts Council will offer watercolor art workshops with Spokane artist Stan Miller from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 and 23 at the Chelan Fire Station.

Miller’s course, “Painting the Landscape in Watercolor,” will discuss how to compose landscape paintings in the watercolor medium.

Registration is required and costs $125 per person.

For more information, contact Cindy Uhrich at 687-0837.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 