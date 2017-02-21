Workshop instructs on watercolor landscapes

CHELAN — The Lake Chelan Arts Council will offer watercolor art workshops with Spokane artist Stan Miller from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 and 23 at the Chelan Fire Station.

Miller’s course, “Painting the Landscape in Watercolor,” will discuss how to compose landscape paintings in the watercolor medium.

Registration is required and costs $125 per person.

For more information, contact Cindy Uhrich at 687-0837.