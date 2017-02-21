Zags posing problem in Vegas

Caveat: this column is for entertainment purposes only.

Unlike all the other ones that are devoted solely to, you know, the dogged pursuit of truth.

It is not meant to entice you to hop a plane to Las Vegas and cab it to the nearest casino, or unearth a bookie here in town to take your action. Nor is this meant to sully the good, clean fun of college basketball with the base and sordid specter of … gambling.

That…