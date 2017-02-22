Changes planned to the sell-by dates on food

The majority of Americans have no clear idea what "sell by" labels are trying to tell them. But after 40 years of letting us guess, the grocery industry has made moves to clear up the confusion.

Last week, the Food Marketing Institute and the Grocery Manufacturers Association, the two largest trade groups for the grocery industry, announced that they've adopted standardized, voluntary regulations to clear up what product date labels mean. Where manufacturers now use any of 10 separate label…