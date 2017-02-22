Child care providers invited to find collective voice
WENATCHEE — Child care providers are invited to learn how to get involved and provide feedback on proposed state rule changes at a meeting Monday hosted by Child Care Aware of Central Washington.
The program, with dinner, will provide a brief overview of the state legislative process, an introduction to the state’s new early learning requirements and how best to voice concerns or provide support.
Child care providers and child care centers statewide are dealing with some bottomline issues that…