Competing mascots

There was a bit of a fun-natured tussle between periods of the Wenatchee Wild hockey game Friday night as the Quincy jackrabbit mascot and the Wild's wolf mascot, Walt, played a game of musical chairs with members of local Future Business Leaders of America students. The jackrabbit came out on top to make the finals but lost to the Wenatchee Wild's junior mascot named Wolfie.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.