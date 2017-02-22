Craving Chinese takeout? Make this easy, stir-fried noodle dish at home

Today, I want to share a recipe that I crave when I'm sick with a cold. When my sinuses are stuffed and my body aches, I crave Chinese food. I'm not talking about excellent renditions of Cantonese, Szechuan or Taiwanese cuisines that you might find at any number of excellent Chinese restaurants.

I'm talking about Chinese-American food found in many American strip malls. Specifically, I crave chicken lo mein. I think it's the sauce-drenched noodles that I love. The taste…