The Wenatchee World

Weather:

38°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo27° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo21° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Dear Abby | Daughter’s identity as asexual is not welcomed by her mom

by Abigail Van BurenUniversal Press Syndicate
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

Dear Abby: I have recently started disclosing to close friends and family that I am asexual (someone who experiences no sexual attraction to any person). For the most part they have been supportive, but my mother and one of my friends are having trouble accepting it. I have told them I do not want children and that I am repulsed by the thought of sexual intercourse, but my mother acts like if I don’t have children, I won’t be as…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 