Dear Abby | Daughter’s identity as asexual is not welcomed by her mom

Dear Abby: I have recently started disclosing to close friends and family that I am asexual (someone who experiences no sexual attraction to any person). For the most part they have been supportive, but my mother and one of my friends are having trouble accepting it. I have told them I do not want children and that I am repulsed by the thought of sexual intercourse, but my mother acts like if I don’t have children, I won’t be as…