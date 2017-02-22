Delores Piepel

January 12, 1933 - February 19, 2017

Delores Piepel, our beloved wife, mom, and grandma, passed away on February

19, 2017. Delores passed peacefully when called home by her Lord and Savior

Jesus Christ. She was born January 12, 1933, in Cornlea, NE, to Paul and

Alphia Schmitz. Her siblings are Shirley (deceased), Ivan (deceased), Verlene,

Marlene, Joann (deceased), Gene and Lois. After the depression hit, they had

to leave their family farm and headed to Wenatchee, WA. There she met the love

of her life, Frank. They were married 63 years. Frank and Delores moved to

their family home, of 60 plus years on Western Ave., shortly after their

marriage. Delores had a love of baking and for many years professionally

decorated wedding, birthday and anniversary cakes. She lovingly crafted

wedding cakes for all five of her own children and many other extended family

members. Delores spent many hours outside tenderly caring for her peonies,

roses, hydrangeas, zinnias and multiple other flowers and plants. She was a

long-time active member of St Joseph Catholic Church. Her activities at church

included membership in St. Lazarus guild, room mom at St. Joseph School, and

involvement on many committees and parent groups. Above all, she loved and was

devoted to her family. Delores was organizer of many family picnics and

holiday gatherings. She loved spending her weekends with her extended family

at either Lake Chelan or Silver Falls in the summer. As the family grew, she

delighted in following her grandchildren’s activities wherever that led them.

Every fall would find Frank and Delores at Pacific Beach on the Washington

coast. Here she spent many hours, over the years, with her parents, children

and grandchildren. She loved the ocean.

She is survived by her husband, Frank; children: Greg (Polly), Dennis (Sally),

Phil (Deb), Sue (Steve), and Chris (Becci); ten grandchildren and three great-

grandchildren.

A Rosary will be held at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, 711 Grant Road, East

Wenatchee, on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will

be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 11:00

a.m., followed by interment at Wenatchee Cemetery.