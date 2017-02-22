Delores Piepel
Delores Piepel
January 12, 1933 - February 19, 2017
Delores Piepel, our beloved wife, mom, and grandma, passed away on February
19, 2017. Delores passed peacefully when called home by her Lord and Savior
Jesus Christ. She was born January 12, 1933, in Cornlea, NE, to Paul and
Alphia Schmitz. Her siblings are Shirley (deceased), Ivan (deceased), Verlene,
Marlene, Joann (deceased), Gene and Lois. After the depression hit, they had
to leave their family farm and headed to Wenatchee, WA. There she met the love
of her life, Frank. They were married 63 years. Frank and Delores moved to
their family home, of 60 plus years on Western Ave., shortly after their
marriage. Delores had a love of baking and for many years professionally
decorated wedding, birthday and anniversary cakes. She lovingly crafted
wedding cakes for all five of her own children and many other extended family
members. Delores spent many hours outside tenderly caring for her peonies,
roses, hydrangeas, zinnias and multiple other flowers and plants. She was a
long-time active member of St Joseph Catholic Church. Her activities at church
included membership in St. Lazarus guild, room mom at St. Joseph School, and
involvement on many committees and parent groups. Above all, she loved and was
devoted to her family. Delores was organizer of many family picnics and
holiday gatherings. She loved spending her weekends with her extended family
at either Lake Chelan or Silver Falls in the summer. As the family grew, she
delighted in following her grandchildren’s activities wherever that led them.
Every fall would find Frank and Delores at Pacific Beach on the Washington
coast. Here she spent many hours, over the years, with her parents, children
and grandchildren. She loved the ocean.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; children: Greg (Polly), Dennis (Sally),
Phil (Deb), Sue (Steve), and Chris (Becci); ten grandchildren and three great-
grandchildren.
A Rosary will be held at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, 711 Grant Road, East
Wenatchee, on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will
be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 11:00
a.m., followed by interment at Wenatchee Cemetery.
