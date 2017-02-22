The Wenatchee World

Dorothy E. King

Memoriam
Dorothy E. King, 98, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

