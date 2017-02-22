Elizabeth M. (Woodliff) Mattson

Elizabeth M. (Woodliff) Mattson, 91, passed away at her home on February 13,

2017.

She was preceded in death by one son; three sisters; and a brother. She is

survived by one sister, Ruth Allen; 11 children; also several grandchildren;

great and great-great-grandchildren; along with many others dear to her heart.

A memorial will be held at a later date.