The Wenatchee World

Tonight

Lo22° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi38° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo20° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi34° Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Everybody out: MSR snowshoes - a reliable choice

by By Joe AndersonWenatcheeOutdoors.org
I have used many different brands of snowshoes but find those made by MSR particularly reliable. The hinge system is based metal on metal. Others are hinged in heavy plastic or rubber and can wear out or break. Below are thoughts I have about MSR snowshoes in general as well as thoughts about a test pair of MSR snowshoes I am currently using that don’t yet have a name.

The traction system on the MSR bottoms is by far the…

