Funeral Service Directory

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Harry Dave Bacon, 81, of Ellensburg: 11 a.m. celebration of life at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave S.W., Quincy. A lunch reception will follow. Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

Friday, Feb. 24

Lowell Dean Warner, 89, of Orondo: 3 p.m. celebration of life at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home Chapel. Private family interment will take place at Orondo Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Galen E. Gilyard, 91, of Cashmere: 2 p.m. memorial service at St. James Episcopal Church, Cashmere.