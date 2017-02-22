Going the distance: Wenatchee’s Chad Wickert is hooked on long-distance running

Chad Wickert, IT manager for Columbia Valley Community Health, has always been an athlete.

At 6-feet-4 inches tall, Wickert has enjoyed playing basketball and golf, but he never liked to run. Wickert’s appreciation for running changed in September 2014 when he competed in his first long-distance running event, the Lake Chelan Shore to Shore Half Marathon.

“I saw many of my fellow coworkers running and thought I should give it a try,” Wickert said.

From that race on, Wickert was…