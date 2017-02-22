The Wenatchee World

Weather:

38°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi38° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo20° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi34° Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Ice melt cometh

by Don Seabrook
Send to Kindle
Print This

The lagoon at Walla Walla Point Park, once frozen over, is in the midst of melting. A sign at a local hardware store seems to be declaring what we already know.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 