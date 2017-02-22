Tracy Warner | Immigrants, law and our regrets

It is not a roundup. It is not even a limited, modified roundup.

“We do not have the personnel, time or resources to go into communities and round up people and do all kinds of mass throwing folks on buses. That’s entirely a figment of folks’ imagination,” A Department of Homeland Security official told The Washington Post.

So no throwing people on buses, not yet, and when they do I suspect it might still be a figment of our imaginations,…