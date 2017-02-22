The Wenatchee World

Weather:

38°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo27° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo21° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

In the Garden | Tips for building an indoor forest

by Mary Fran McClureMaster Gardener
Home and Garden
Send to Kindle
Print This

A winning anecdote for Wenatchee’s cold winter months could be a healthy green indoor corner that’s flourishing with living plants. This dose of nature could lessen your cabin fever tendencies.

Wenatchee resident Debra Ann Flom has a knack for combining interesting colors, textures and sizes of plants. She has created an impressive indoor plant grouping that Stephanie, her daughter-in-law, calls "The Forest."

Flom, a petite whirlwind of talent and enthusiasm, really likes plants.

Her forest includes a lowly avocado started…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 