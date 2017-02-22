The Wenatchee World

Weather:

38°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo27° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo21° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Investors warn Texas to withdraw transgender restroom legislation

by Jon HerskovitzReuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of global investors with $11 trillion in managed assets told Texas on Tuesday not to enact legislation restricting access to bathrooms for transgender people, saying it is discriminatory and bad for business.

The “Texas Privacy Act,” or Senate Bill 6, has been marked as a priority for Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a Republican and conservative Christian who guides the legislative agenda in the Republican-controlled state Senate. He said the measure protected the privacy and safety…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 