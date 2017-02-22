Judge dismisses elements of Grant County wrongful death case

EPHRATA — Tracy Nessl did not exert "undue influence" over her husband-uncle before his suspicious death in Belize, a Grant County judge ruled last week.

The Feb. 16 finding goes against the heirs of Soap Lake orchardist Timothy Patrick McNamara, who mounted a wrongful-death lawsuit to prove that Nessl, 45, seduced McNamara and improperly convinced him to sign over almost $2 million in assets and property to her before he died from a gunshot to the head on Christmas Day 2014. The heirs'…