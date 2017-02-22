Lakers shake up front office, Magic at the helm

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have shaken up their front office, promoting team legend Magic Johnson to president of basketball operations and firing general manager Mitch Kupchak and vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss.

"Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect," team governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement. "Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball…