Lawsuit over Manson murder spree ends with settlement

WENATCHEE — A potential $7 million civil suit over a series of murders linked to a Manson orchardist resolved earlier this month with a settlement.

Survivors of three people killed by Benito Caro Sedano in 2015, plus a fourth who was kidnapped by Sedano and later found dead, ended the lawsuit after mediation and agreed to dismiss the case Feb. 7. The terms of the settlement were confidential, said Robert Siderius, the Wenatchee attorney who brought the suit on behalf…