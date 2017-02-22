Library boosts STEM offerings

WENATCHEE — Science, technology, engineering and math are not just for school children anymore.

STEM education is getting serious play at the North Central Regional Library, too, with a librarian dedicated to creating learning opportunities with makerspace events, workshops, labs and clubs that include things like code writing, 3-D printing and robots. And though some classes are focused on children and teens, adults are included in the mix, too.

“The end goal is age agnostic. We want to provide the…