The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo21° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo23° Slight Chance Snow Showers

New U.S. environmental chief says agency can also be pro-jobs

by Timothy GardnerReuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The new head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday that America need not choose between jobs and the environment, in a nod to the energy industry, as the White House prepares executive orders that could come as soon as this week to roll back Obama-era regulation.

"I believe that we as an agency, and we as a nation, can be both pro-energy and jobs, and pro-environment," Scott Pruitt said in his first address to…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 