One more day for Eastmont schools configuration survey
EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School District parents, teachers and community members have another day to mark their preferences on how the schools should be configured to handle growth and provide the best educational environment for students through 2024.
The configuration is the first step in figuring out where classrooms will be built in the next few years using the bond proceeds approved by voters in November.
The survey, which was posted a week ago, closes at the end of…