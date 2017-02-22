The Wenatchee World

Weather:

40°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi38° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo20° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi34° Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

One-way bridge is topic of meetings

by K.C. Mehaffey
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHELAN — The Chelan City Council and Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney will host two open house sessions next week — one with merchants and one with other citizens — to discuss the potential impacts of making the Woodin Avenue Bridge a one-way bridge.

The meetings are both at 5:30 p.m. at the Chelan City Hall’s council chambers, 135 E. Johnson St. The open house for merchants is on March 1, and for citizens is on March 2.

A quorum of…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 