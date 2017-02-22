One-way bridge is topic of meetings

CHELAN — The Chelan City Council and Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney will host two open house sessions next week — one with merchants and one with other citizens — to discuss the potential impacts of making the Woodin Avenue Bridge a one-way bridge.

The meetings are both at 5:30 p.m. at the Chelan City Hall’s council chambers, 135 E. Johnson St. The open house for merchants is on March 1, and for citizens is on March 2.

A quorum of…