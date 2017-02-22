The Wenatchee World

Weather:

40°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo22° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi38° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo20° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi34° Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Phone outage scheduled in Ephrata

by K.C. Mehaffey
Send to Kindle
Print This

EPHRATA — Telephone service for government offices in city of Ephrata will not be working from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday while the phone system is upgraded.

The outage will affect the city hall, police department, public works and fire department.

Citizens with an emergency can still call 911, and emergency responders will be dispatched by radio. MACC Dispatch can be reached at 762-1160 to report suspicious activities or utility issues.

 

K.C. Mehaffey: 997-2512

mehaffey@wenatcheeworld.com

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 