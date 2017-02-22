Phone outage scheduled in Ephrata

EPHRATA — Telephone service for government offices in city of Ephrata will not be working from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday while the phone system is upgraded.

The outage will affect the city hall, police department, public works and fire department.

Citizens with an emergency can still call 911, and emergency responders will be dispatched by radio. MACC Dispatch can be reached at 762-1160 to report suspicious activities or utility issues.

K.C. Mehaffey: 997-2512

mehaffey@wenatcheeworld.com