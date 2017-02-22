Potholes on the rise

WENATCHEE — If it seems like Wenatchee potholes are more prominent that most years it’s because they are.

“Yeah, I think they’re definitely worse,”said Public Works Director Matt Leonard when asked if the potholes are worse than normal.

Leonard attributed much of that to an unusually wet winter combined with aging streets.

“I think we had a lot more moisture this year,” Leonard said. “As our pavement conditions worsens we get more and more potholes.”

Leonard’s counterpart across the river…