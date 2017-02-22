The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo21° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo23° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Website Staff
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

Is Trump ‘legitimate’?

Donald Trump may be the legal president but is he a “legitimate” president? No other modern president has come into the White House with so much controversy and baggage and with less popular approval. Along with his narcissist demands for photos to prove his inauguration was the biggest ever, we have “alternative facts” from his spokespeople about the crowd size. It’s never good to lie about things that can easily be proven to be lies. Not a…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 