Sweden not perfect, but not immigrant-crime nightmare

STOCKHOLM — Bemused Swedes have been defending their record as a low-crime society in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech in Florida last week in which he appeared to refer to a terrorist attack in Sweden that did not happen.

Trump later said he was talking about a Fox News program highlighting allegedly surging crime statistics in Sweden and linking them to rising immigrant numbers, after a record 163,000 asylum seekers arrived in 2015.

On Monday, he tweeted:…