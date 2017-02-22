Weiters, Nats come to terms on two-year deal

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have reached agreement with former Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters on a two-year, $21 million deal, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Jim Bowden on Tuesday.

The deal is for $10.5 million in 2017 and $10.5 million for 2018, for which Wieters can opt out, a source confirmed to Bowden. Of the $21 million, $5 million is deferred.

FanRag Sports first reported Wieters was close to an agreement.