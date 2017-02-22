The Wenatchee World

Weather:

38°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo27° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo21° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Wine of the Week | Tunnel Hill Winery 2014 Syrah

by Marco MartinezFeatures editor
Send to Kindle
Print This

 Judges awarded this wine a Double Gold Medal in the 2016 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition.

Tunnel Hill Winery 2014 Syrah, $30

Review: Tunnel Hill is a charming family operation on Lake Chelan's south shore. A visit to the tasting room includes a beautiful stone building and soothing water feature. This Syrah jumps out of the glass with classic Côte-Rôtie aromas of cured meat and boysenberry. On the palate, it is a hedonistic red with flavors of blueberry, black…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 