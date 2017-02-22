Wine of the Week | Tunnel Hill Winery 2014 Syrah

Judges awarded this wine a Double Gold Medal in the 2016 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition.

Tunnel Hill Winery 2014 Syrah, $30

Review: Tunnel Hill is a charming family operation on Lake Chelan's south shore. A visit to the tasting room includes a beautiful stone building and soothing water feature. This Syrah jumps out of the glass with classic Côte-Rôtie aromas of cured meat and boysenberry. On the palate, it is a hedonistic red with flavors of blueberry, black…