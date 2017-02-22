The Wenatchee World

With more than 200 dead, state’s flu season may have peaked

by By Bob YoungThe Seattle Times
The worst flu season this decade in Washington state is showing signs of subsiding.

The number of statewide flu-related deaths stood at 207 as of Feb. 11, according to the most recent report from the Department of Health (DOH).

That far surpasses the 2014-15 season’s total of 157 statewide deaths.

The vast majority of this season’s deaths involved seniors with underlying conditions such as heart disease, respiratory disease and diabetes. Snohomish County reported the median age for its 36 flu-related…

