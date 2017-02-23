A cancer survivor’s struggle for insurance

PLANTATION, Fla. — The stack of papers spread across the kitchen table of Nancy Blitz’s home in Plantation chronicles her decades-long struggle to buy health insurance before the Affordable Care Act made it illegal for insurers to deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

There are repeated denial notices from insurance companies, lists of insurance brokers and agents and a pile of membership cards from past health plans that offered Blitz — a breast cancer survivor — skimpy coverage that…