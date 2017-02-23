A lesson in self-defense

After just learning a judo takedown, Rachel Creek, at right, and Teigan Lester go through the moves in slow-motion. They were among about 200 Foothills Middle School students learning self-defense Thursday from Greg Seeman of Bushido Judo Club in Wenatchee. In the background, Seeman is seen getting taken down by Starlene Oberfelder, as he helps her learn the throw. He has been studying judo for more than 40 years and holds the class at Foothills every few years.