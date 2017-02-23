The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi36° Sunny

Tonight

Lo20° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Slight Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo21° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi35° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

Bill to extend hate crime protections moves forward in state Senate

by By Kaitlin BainYakima Herald-Republic
Send to Kindle
Print This

OLYMPIA — A bill that would make crimes or threats against police officers because of their job hate crimes moved forward in the state Senate on Tuesday.

The bill, which is now scheduled for a second reading by the the Washington Senate rules committee, was first read about a month ago after being introduced by seven senators.

These sponsors included Senator Jim Honeyford, who represents District 15, which includes part of Yakima and much of the lower valley to Grandview,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 