Bill to extend hate crime protections moves forward in state Senate

OLYMPIA — A bill that would make crimes or threats against police officers because of their job hate crimes moved forward in the state Senate on Tuesday.

The bill, which is now scheduled for a second reading by the the Washington Senate rules committee, was first read about a month ago after being introduced by seven senators.

These sponsors included Senator Jim Honeyford, who represents District 15, which includes part of Yakima and much of the lower valley to Grandview,…