Businesses shine at downtown awards dinner

WENATCHEE — New outdoor dining, a new coffee roasting location and spankin’ new offices for one of the region’s top nonprofits took prime awards Wednesday at the 2017 Appreciation Dinner of the Wenatchee Downtown Association.

In addition, a record dinner attendance of more 150 business and civic leaders gave standing ovations to winners in three “Downtown’s Best” categories, while applauding half-a-dozen other businesses and owners for their enterprising efforts.

“It was a great night in downtown,” said Linda Haglund, WDA…