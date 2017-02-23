Chelan County expects more pot-hole reporting

WENATCHEE — Chelan County Public Works crews try to fill every pothole on a county road within 48 hours of someone reporting it. The coming weeks could put them to the test.

This season’s cold, snowy winter is leaving potholes and crumbling asphalt in its wake around the area, especially within Wenatchee city limits.

For road repairs outside of established city limits, Chelan County has set up a “service request” link on its website for residents to report the damage.