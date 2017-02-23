The Wenatchee World

Weather:

42°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi32° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo19° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi34° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Clearing the way for spring sports

by Mike Bonnicksen
Send to Kindle
Print This

Chelan County PUD parks maintenance crew member Joe Suarez, foreground, and Shawna Hanson, at right, use snow blowers to clear off the tennis courts at Walla Walla Point Park on Thursday. The crew was helping Mother Nature out, getting the courts ready for the upcoming high school tennis season, which begins next week.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 