The Wenatchee World

Weather:

38°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi36° Sunny

Tonight

Lo20° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Slight Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo21° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi35° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

Coulee City twin charged in brother’s stabbing death

by Jefferson Robbins
Send to Kindle
Print This

EPHRATA  — A 17-year-old suspect faces arraignment next week in his twin brother's death by knife wounds.

Shawn Ryan Wachter of Coulee City was charged Tuesday with first-degree manslaughter after allegedly stabbing his brother Shane C. Wachter early Sunday. Shane died that morning at Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata.

The severity of the charge means Wachter must face trial in Grant County Superior Court as an adult, rather than a juvenile proceeding.

Family members told Grant County sheriff's deputies the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 