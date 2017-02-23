Coulee City twin charged in brother’s stabbing death

EPHRATA — A 17-year-old suspect faces arraignment next week in his twin brother's death by knife wounds.

Shawn Ryan Wachter of Coulee City was charged Tuesday with first-degree manslaughter after allegedly stabbing his brother Shane C. Wachter early Sunday. Shane died that morning at Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata.

The severity of the charge means Wachter must face trial in Grant County Superior Court as an adult, rather than a juvenile proceeding.

Family members told Grant County sheriff's deputies the…