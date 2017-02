Dear Abby: My husband’s nephew, “Jacob,” is 25 and always hanging around our house. He has had a hard time over the last four years. First, his mom committed suicide. Two years later his dad died in his sleep.

My husband and I told Jacob we would be there when he needed advice about things. Well, he recently broke up with his longtime girlfriend, and he’s here at my house every day — even days he’s not working. He calls…