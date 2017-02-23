Douglas Stetner

Quincy, WA

Douglas Stetner of Quincy, WA, passed away February 21, 2017, from a

courageous battle with cancer. He was born on January 15, 1954, in Sunnyside,

WA, to Donald and Tessie Stetner. Doug graduated from Quincy High School in

1972. He attended North Seattle Community College for one year.

On August 17, 1974, Doug married his high school sweetheart, Marcia. They were

married for 42 years. Together, they have two children: daughter, Shannon, and

son, Eric. In 1975, they moved back to Quincy. Doug worked on the family farm

until retirement in 2015. Doug was a hard-working, honorable man who was kind

and generous. He was always willing to help out a neighbor - a man of humility

and strength. He was a member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church. He was a

lector and played his guitar and trumpet for Sunday services. He was a popular

Youth Group leader.

Doug loved to travel and take hundreds of pictures wherever they went. He

loved spending the winter months in Lake Havasu, AZ, where he and Marcia hiked

and boated. They traveled to Israel, Greece and Turkey with the church. They

also spent time in New Zealand, Belize and Fiji.

Doug is survived by his wife, Marcia; children: Shannon (Sean) Hofstad, Eric

(Alexandra) Stetner; granddaughter, Kenzie; grandsons: Logan and Easton, whom

he adored; brothers: Rod (Debbie) Stetner, Rick (Sue) Stetner, Duane (Cori)

Goehner; sister, Alissa (Kevin) Alexander; father, Donald (Lois) Stetner; and

many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tessie.

Memorials can be donated to Father Mario’s building project for the poor of

Colombia. This fund has helped build houses and a daycare center. Please send

donations to St. Pius X Catholic Church, P.O. Box 308, Quincy, WA, 98848. Holy

Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at St. Pius

X Catholic Church. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00

a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2017, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 North

Central Ave., Quincy, WA. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their

online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel,

Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.