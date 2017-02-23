Douglas Stetner
Douglas Stetner
Quincy, WA
Douglas Stetner of Quincy, WA, passed away February 21, 2017, from a
courageous battle with cancer. He was born on January 15, 1954, in Sunnyside,
WA, to Donald and Tessie Stetner. Doug graduated from Quincy High School in
1972. He attended North Seattle Community College for one year.
On August 17, 1974, Doug married his high school sweetheart, Marcia. They were
married for 42 years. Together, they have two children: daughter, Shannon, and
son, Eric. In 1975, they moved back to Quincy. Doug worked on the family farm
until retirement in 2015. Doug was a hard-working, honorable man who was kind
and generous. He was always willing to help out a neighbor - a man of humility
and strength. He was a member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church. He was a
lector and played his guitar and trumpet for Sunday services. He was a popular
Youth Group leader.
Doug loved to travel and take hundreds of pictures wherever they went. He
loved spending the winter months in Lake Havasu, AZ, where he and Marcia hiked
and boated. They traveled to Israel, Greece and Turkey with the church. They
also spent time in New Zealand, Belize and Fiji.
Doug is survived by his wife, Marcia; children: Shannon (Sean) Hofstad, Eric
(Alexandra) Stetner; granddaughter, Kenzie; grandsons: Logan and Easton, whom
he adored; brothers: Rod (Debbie) Stetner, Rick (Sue) Stetner, Duane (Cori)
Goehner; sister, Alissa (Kevin) Alexander; father, Donald (Lois) Stetner; and
many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tessie.
Memorials can be donated to Father Mario’s building project for the poor of
Colombia. This fund has helped build houses and a daycare center. Please send
donations to St. Pius X Catholic Church, P.O. Box 308, Quincy, WA, 98848. Holy
Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at St. Pius
X Catholic Church. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00
a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2017, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 North
Central Ave., Quincy, WA. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their
online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel,
Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
