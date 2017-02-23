The Wenatchee World

Eastmont schools survey extended through the weekend

by Nevonne McDaniels
Education
EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District is extending the four-option school configuration survey through Monday morning, for parents, community members and teachers interested in weighing in on how best to handle growth in the school district through 2024.

The original survey deadline was Friday afternoon.

The survey has been available on the district’s website and reminder emails were sent Wednesday to Eastmont parents who had provided email addresses. With just two days left before the deadline, Superintendent Garn Christensen…

