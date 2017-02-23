Equipment burns in Orondo shop fire

ORONDO — A two-alarm fire reported at 4:30 a.m. Thursday burned a shop building and equipment on Higgins Loop Road, about 2 miles east of Sun cove, but caused no injuries.

The shop contained equipment, tractors and hay. It was fully engulfed when crews from Douglas County Fire District 4 in Orondo and Fire District 2 in East Wenatchee arrived on the scene.

Firefighters contained the fire to the shop building, saving a bordering machine shed and alfalfa haystack that…