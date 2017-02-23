The Wenatchee World

Former Oregon assistant Lubick joins Washington offensive staff

by Adam JudeThe Seattle Times
College Sports
Washington coach Chris Petersen has filled the opening on his staff, hiring former Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick as the Huskies’ new co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Lubick replaces Bush Hamdan, who was named the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach last week.

“I am excited to add Matt to our coaching staff,” Petersen said in a statement. “He has earned a national reputation as an innovative coaching mind and a successful recruiter. Equally as important, we…

