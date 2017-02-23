Funeral Service Directory

The Wenatchee World

Thursday, Feb. 23

Delores Piepel, 84, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery. 

Friday, Feb. 24

Lowell Dean Warner, 89, of Orondo: 3 p.m. celebration of life at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home Chapel. Private family interment will take place at Orondo Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Galen E. Gilyard, 91, of Cashmere: 2 p.m. memorial service at St. James Episcopal Church, Cashmere.

