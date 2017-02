Life can feel frenetic. With so much going on, so much to do and see and say and learn and make and share, it can be easy to get caught up jumping from one thing to the next.

Or, as Matt Canlis describes it in the first few minutes of his documentary “Godspeed,” it can be easy to keep running.

“I’ve been running for most of my life,” he says in the opening sequence. “Running through life, to get somewhere…